Here's a first look at the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special.

Once again, following the end of the main series, the Strictly judges will return for one last appearance this year on Christmas Day.

Six former celebrity Strictly contestants will be back in the ballroom to dance once again with the professionals.

Each of the couples will perform a Christmas inspired routine in a bid to be crowned Christmas champions 2029.

You can watch a first look at Strictly's Christmas special below...

Making up the line up, Chizzy Akudolu will be dancing with Graziano Di Prima, Debbie McGee will be dancing with Kevin Clifton and Gemma Atkinson will be dancing with Gorka Márquez.

Joining them, Joe Sugg will be dancing with Dianne Buswell, Mark Wright will be dancing with Janette Manrara and Richard Arnold will be dancing with Luba Mushtuk.

They'll all dance a special festive routine in the Strictly studio to be marked by the judges: Motsi Mabuse makes her debut on the Christmas special alongside fellow judges, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

The judges will be on hand to score each couple and spread some cheerful joy, but as ever in the Christmas special their marks won't count.

It will be down to the studio audience alone to vote for which dancing duo will win the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2019 and lift the famous Silver Star trophy.

As well as the main routines, there will be an amazing group performance featuring all the couples to look forward to.

Plus, if that wasn't enough, there is also music from Liam Payne singing his new Christmas single.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will host with the festive special.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas Special airs Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25 at 4:40PM on BBC One.