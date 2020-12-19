Strictly Come Dancing prize money: What does the winner get?

We all know the Strictly Come Dancing winner lifts the glitterball trophy - but is there any prize money?

This weekend saw the sees the latest Strictly Come Dancing final results as 2020's champion was crowned.

Four celebs go into this Saturday's show with singer HRVY, actress Maisie Smith, reality star Jamie Laing and comedian Bill Bailey fighting for the glitterball trophy.

But there's reportedly an extra prize for the winner.

How much are the Strictly stars paid?

It's understood that the celebs are paid more the further they get in the competition with the champion taking home £100,000.

That's a £25,000 bonus compared to the £75,000 the other finalists apparently get.

According to The Sun newspaper, each celebrity is given a standard £25,000 fee for first signing up which rises to £40,000 at the end of October.

Those who make the Quarter Finals supposedly enjoy £60,000 which climbs to the £75,000 if they last an extra week and get into the semi-finals.

Celebs can also make extra cash by signing up to the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, which usually takes place in the Spring the year after the series finishes.

However due to the pandemic the 2021 tour has been postponed a whole year until January 2022, with the line up of celebrities to be revealed.

Away from the show, celebs can also enjoy big pay deals from the huge profile boost appearing on the show can bring, from product endorsements to TV deals.

As for the Strictly pros, they're rumoured to all be paid around £50,000 each series and can double that figure by appearing on the live tour.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

Following the end of the series, the Christmas special will air on Xmas Day on BBC One.

You can watch episodes and catch up online via BBC iPlayer.

