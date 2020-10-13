It Takes Two is back for 2020 with Rylan Clark-Neal and Zoe Ball

Strictly Come Dancing's spin-off It Takes Two is back for 2020 - here's all you need to know.

The weekday sister show to Strictly will return from Monday, October 24 on BBC Two with even more exclusive access and backstage gossip than ever before.

Broadcasting superstar and former Strictly contestant Zoe Ball returns to host the popular tea time show on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays.

And after joining the show for the first time last year, Strictly superfan Rylan Clark-Neal is back to take the reins on Thursdays and Fridays.

Ian Waite will also return each week with ‘Waite’s Warm-up’ to analyse the couples in the training rooms, and Strictly favourite Gethin Jones returns as roving reporter and will be giving viewers a sneak peek of all the action at rehearsals in Elstree Studios ahead of the Saturday live show.

Speaking about joining the show last year, Rylan said: "I’m such a massive fan of Strictly, so I was overwhelmed when I got asked to be a host on It Takes Two. It came completely out of the blue!

"Originally I thought they were asking me to be a contestant – I thought 'no, I’m not doing it. I can’t go back into a competition!' But when they said it was presenting I had to ring Zoe to make sure I wasn’t taking her job! She said 'no, I’m cutting my time back a bit – I want you to do it!'"

Rylan added: "I’ve watched Strictly every single year. I think the only year I didn’t watch it was when I was on X Factor! I was a bit busy in 2012! But apart from that, I’ve always watched it. When my telly mum Ruth was on the show, I came down to support her.

"Strictly is a MACHINE, it’s a beast! It’s the biggest show on television, I was thrilled I was allowed to come to watch the show – let alone work on it! It’s a massive honour."

Strictly Come Dancing launches this Saturday night at 7:50PM before the live shows begin the weekend after (October 24).

Names on Strictly Come Dancing line up include Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, actress Maisie Smith, newsreader Ranvir Singh, Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, actress Caroline Quentin and former American Footballer Jason Bell.

They're joined by comedian and musician Bill Bailey, singer HRVY, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, former MP Jacqui Smith, singer Max George and Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 airs on BBC One with It Takes Two on BBC Two.