Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tour tickets, celebrities line up and professionals

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 live tour has been confirmed - here's all you need to know.

Fresh from the end of the 2019 TV series, details for Strictly 2020's live tour have been confirmed with tickets on sale now.

The Strictly Come Dancing UK Arena Tour is waltzing back on the road from January next year for 29 supersized sequin-filled shows across the country.

Strictly 2020 tour tickets

Tickets for the dancing spectacular are on sale now. BUY TICKETS HERE

Costs vary from £35 to £97 depending on band and venue, and there may also be booking fees, etc. There are also premium packages available for an extra cost.

For more info, visit http://strictlycomedancinglive.com/

Who's on the Strictly Come Dancing tour line up?

Strictly favourite and 2018 TV show winner Stacey Dooley will host the tour next year, it's been announced.

Recreating all the glittering moves and pure magic of the nation’s favourite TV show will be: Social media sensation Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and Graziano Di Prima, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, actor Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara, Sky Sports presenter Alex Scott and Neil Jones, actress Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

To add even more sparkle professional dancers Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Joshua Keefe, Jake Leigh and Robbie Kmetoni will also be performing in this supersized dance spectacular.

The tour will star TV Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood (who directs the live show for the 10th year) and Bruno Tonioli.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tour dates

Opening at the Arena Birmingham on 16 January, the tour will visit some of the biggest entertainment venues across the UK - Leeds’s First Direct Arena, Manchester Arena, The SSE Arena in Belfast, The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena and London’s O2 Arena from 7 - 9 February, where the tour culminates with five shimmering shows.

Also, for the first time ever, the tour will see a special Relaxed Performance in association with the National Autistic Society at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham (Matinee on 5 February). Tickets for the Relaxed Performance will go on sale at 9.00am on Thursday 26 September.

16–19 January - Arena Birmingham

(Thursday 16th at 7.30pm, Friday 17th at 7.30pm, Saturday 18th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 19th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

21-22 January - Aberdeen P&J Live Arena

(Tuesday 21st at 7.30pm, Wednesday 22nd at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

24 January - Leeds First Direct Arena

(Friday 24th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

25-26 January - Manchester Arena

(Saturday 25th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 26th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

28 January - Dublin 3Arena

(Tuesday 28th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

29-30 January - Belfast SSE Arena

(Wednesday 29th at 7.30pm, Thursday 30th at 2.00 pm & 7.30 pm)

1-2 February - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

(Saturday 1st at 2.30 pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 2nd at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

4-5 February - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

(Tuesday 4th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Wednesday 5th at 2.00pm* & 7.30pm)

7-9 February - London The O2 Arena

(Friday 7th at 7.30pm, Saturday 8th at 2.30 pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 9th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

Strictly Come Dancing will return to TV in 2020.