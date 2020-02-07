The Strictly Come Dancing pros are going back on tour in 2020 and tickets are on sale now.

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals 2020 is hitting venues across the country in May and June 2020 for a new 34 date tour. Tickets are on sale now here.

Kicking off at The Lowry Theatre in Salford on 7 May, the tour will dance its way around the country culminating at the Edinburgh Playhouse on 4 June.

Following what is set to be another huge series of BBC One’s award-winning prime time TV show Strictly Come Dancing later this year, the much-loved pro dancers can’t wait to swap the small screen for the intimate stage.

Never disappointing, the professionals promise to show-off what they do best in style, up close and personal with all the sequins and spray tan we’ve come to know and love.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 pro tour line up

The world class line-up of Strictly professionals performing on the tour are: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; Two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima; Professional World Mambo Champion and former Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; World Professional Latin Showdance Champion and 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones.

Joining them are undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; eight-time South African Latin American Champion and 2019 Strictly winner Oti Mabuse; 2017 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk and two-time Strictly Come Dancing South Africa finalist Johannes Radebe.

But don’t miss this unique opportunity to see Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals as it returns to a venue near you for a Strictly limited engagement!

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals UK 2020 Tour Dates and tickets

7 May Thu Salford: The Lowry 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

8 May Fri Salford: The Lowry 2.00pm and 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

9 May Sat London: Palladium 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

10 May Sun London: Palladium 2.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

12 May Tue Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

13 May Wed Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

14 May Thu Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

15 May Fri Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

16 May Sat Sheffield: Fly DSA Arena 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

17 May Sun Birmingham: Symphony Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

19 May Tue Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

20 May Wed Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

21 May Thu Newcastle: Utilita Arena 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

22 May Fri Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

23 May Sat Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

24 May Sun Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

25 May Mon Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

27 May Wed Portsmouth Guildhall 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

28 May Thu Brighton: Centre 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

29 May Fri Brighton: Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

30 May Sat Bournemouth: International Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

31 May Sun Bournemouth: International Centre 2.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

2 June Tue Glasgow: Clyde Auditorium 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

3 June Wed Edinburgh: Playhouse 2.30pm & 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

4 June Thu Edinburgh: Playhouse 7.30pm - BOOK TICKETS

Find out more from strictlytheprofessionals.com

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in the autumn.

A brand new selection of celebs will take to the ballroom, competing to be lift the Glitterball trophy.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services purchased via this page. Please note that this article was written independently and the editorial content is not impacted by these links.