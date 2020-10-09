As Strictly Come Dancing gears up for another year, here's a look at the celebs who said NO to the show.

It may be one of the biggest TV shows on UK telly, but not everyone is racing to say yes to offers from producers.

Here's just some of the celebrities who have turned down Strictly over the years...

Martin Kemp

Spandau Ballet star and recent judge on BBC One's Let It Shine, Martin Kemp said: "They ask me a lot [to go on Strictly Come Dancing] [but] I can't dance. There are some things I have to admit I can't do."

Karren Brady

Lord Sugar's right hand lady on The Apprentice said she's been asked to take part on Strictly - and other shows - all the time. "I got asked to a cooking show when I can’t even cook! I’ve been asked to Strictly a number of times. Every year actually," Karren said.

Mel Giedroyc

TV presenter Mel Giedroyc, ex host of the Great British Bake Off, previously revealed she was made an offer by show bosses but said no. "I love watching it so much I almost didn't want to spoil the pleasure by being on it," she told the Radio Times magazine (via BBC News).

Alison King

Coronation Street’s Alison King is one soap star we won't see on Strictly. "I was offered a few of the celeb shows such as Strictly Come Dancing," she told the Radio Times previously, “But I just didn’t fancy it."

Alan Titchmarsh

The TV presenter Alan Titchmarsh famous for his gardening shows quipped: "My wife says my gardeners’ knees won’t take the lifts"

Mel C

Spice Girl Mel C has claimed she's been asked every year to take part in the series but always said no. Chatting to the Daily Star newspaper, Mel C explained: “Strictly is really the only one of those shows that I would consider and I have had a meeting with them – they ask me every year to do it."

“The problem is if you do Strictly it’s so high profile and you’ll find yourself in the sidebar of shame every day. And the money’s s***!”

Noel Edmonds

TV's Noel Edmonds says he's repeatedly turned down Strictly Come Dancing. And it's all because of the show's supposed 'curse' on relationships.

Chatting to The Sun newspaper, the recent I'm A Celebrity camper claimed he had been asked to take part in the show regularly but wasn't sure about dancing with a "half naked woman" each weekend.

"They approach me every year," he said. “Liz [Noel's wife], who used to be a professional dancer, said, ‘Look you’re actually quite good and I could train you to be good and you’d have fun and all of this.’

“And I said, ‘Do you really want to see me spending eight hours a day for four months draped over some half-naked woman?’

“And she had a think about it and went, ‘Hmmm . . . I can see your point!’”

Noel Edmonds previously took part in I'm A Celeb

Dawn French

"They’ve approached me in a circling way before. The problem is if I did it, I’d want to do it and properly dance," comedian Dawn French revealed in her podcast French & Saunders: T**ting Around. “At this age, you’re not taken seriously. Also if you’re from comedy, they want to shoot you out of a cannon like Ann Widdecombe and I don’t want that.

“I want the nicest dress, the most elegant other dancer and to take it seriously and nobody would want that.”

Kate Humble

Springwatch presenter Kate Humble was in talks with show bosses but got cold feet.

Kate told the Daily Mirror newspaper in the past: "When we got to the meeting, the more talk there was of sequins, make-up and Strictly Takes Two, the more I could feel myself pouring with sweat. It’s just not me and I was literally about to have a panic attack at the thought of wearing make up and dresses!

"My agent realised and gently put her hand on my knee as if to say ‘it’s ok, don't worry’.

“There are so many people who love it and get so much out of it but I will stick to animals and being mucky. I am better at that. That’s more my comfort zone.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

