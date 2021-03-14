Dancing On Ice 2021 recap! Final live performances and results

Here are all of the performances from this week's (March 14) Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.
This Sunday night saw the three couples performing live together for the final time this year.
The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite to determine the winner.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.
Faye Brookes & Matt Evers - Showcase skate
Song: Teenage Dream - Katy Perry
Judges' marks: 9.5, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5
Faye Brookes & Matt Evers - Favourite skate
Song: Swan Lake - Tchaikovsky
Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10
Faye Brookes & Matt Evers - Bolero
Sonny Jay & Angela Egan - Showcase skate
Song: George Formby Medley
Judges' marks: 10, 10, 9.5, 10
Sonny Jay & Angela Egan - Favourite skate
Song: Wellerman Sea Shanty - Nathan Evans
Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10
Sonny Jay & Angela Egan - Bolero
Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini - Showcase skate
Song: Hot Hot Hot - Arrow
Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10
Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini - Favourite skate
Song: I Will Always Love You - Alexandra Burke
Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10
After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.
For the final, viewer votes alone determined the result with Colin finishing in third. Sonny and Faye went on to perform the Boléro before Sonny was crowned the winner.
