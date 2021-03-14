Dancing On Ice 2021 recap! Final live performances and results

Here are all of the performances from this week's (March 14) Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the three couples performing live together for the final time this year.

The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite to determine the winner.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Faye Brookes & Matt Evers - Showcase skate

Song: Teenage Dream - Katy Perry

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5

Faye Brookes & Matt Evers - Favourite skate

Song: Swan Lake - Tchaikovsky

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10

Faye Brookes & Matt Evers - Bolero

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan - Showcase skate

Song: George Formby Medley

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 9.5, 10

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan - Favourite skate

Song: Wellerman Sea Shanty - Nathan Evans

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan - Bolero

Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini - Showcase skate

Song: Hot Hot Hot - Arrow

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10

Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini - Favourite skate

Song: I Will Always Love You - Alexandra Burke

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

For the final, viewer votes alone determined the result with Colin finishing in third. Sonny and Faye went on to perform the Boléro before Sonny was crowned the winner.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV.

