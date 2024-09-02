The Traitors star Mollie Pearce set to join Dancing On Ice

The Traitors star Mollie Pearce is set to swap mystery for ice as she signs up for Dancing On Ice.

The model, who was left red-faced when she placed her trust in treacherous winner Harry Clark earlier this year, will join ITV’s celebrity skating show this winter.

Mollie

Dancing On Ice will be on TV in January but the celebs will begin training later this year.

A source told The Sun: “Mollie won over the nation with her heartbreak on The Traitors after Harry pulled off his brilliant con, and she’s been a fan favourite ever since.

“She’s stunning, talented, and viewers will love rooting for her as she takes on a new challenge.”

An ITV spokesperson said: “The lineup for Dancing on Ice 2025 will be announced in due course.”

Other names rumoured for the show so far include Hollyoaks actress Chelsee Healey and reality star Ferne McCann.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern are expected to be back to host the series in the new year.