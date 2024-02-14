Torvill and Dean announce retirement from skating and last tour

Skating icons and Dancing On Ice stars Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean made a poignant return to Sarajevo today to mark 40 years since their unforgettable gold medal win at the 1984 Winter Olympics with their performance to Ravel’s Bolero.

The pair also announced their retirement from skating together in spring 2025, with their final live UK tour, Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance.

The tour is set to commence at London’s OVO Arena in Wembley on 12 April, offering fans the ultimate opportunity to witness the world-renowned skating duo in action one last time. Spanning 28 dates across the UK, the tour will conclude with a final performance at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 11 May.

Tickets are on sale now here.

Torvill and Dean’s visit to Sarajevo, following an invitation from the Mayor, commemorates the 40th anniversary of their iconic performance, which captivated a UK television audience of 24 million. This moment is celebrated as one of the 20th Century’s most significant sporting achievements, setting new standards in world-class figure skating.

The Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance UK Tour will mark the end of Jayne and Chris’s incredible 50-year skating partnership, offering audiences one final chance to celebrate the legendary pair’s career.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean said: “Following the kind invitation from the Mayor, we are thrilled to be back in Sarajevo 40 years on from that memorable day. Returning to the city which provided such a life-changing moment for us is incredibly nostalgic and brings back so many wonderful memories.

“We’re also feeling very emotional as we announce our 2025 farewell tour: ‘Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance’. Whilst we will continue to work together off the ice, this will be the final time we will skate together following our 50-year partnership.

“But not without celebrating one final time with all of our incredible fans across the UK, who have supported us constantly over many years. We promise to put on an amazing live show – and we really hope to see you there!”

In addition to their farewell tour, Torvill and Dean continue to grace television screens as Head Judges on ITV1’s new series of Dancing on Ice, every Sunday night.