Dancing On Ice star forced to quit after injury in training

One Dancing On Ice celebrity has been forced to hang up their skates before the competition even begins.

12 famous faces are due to take to the ice next year when the latest series returns to the rink.

But one of the all star line up has had to withdraw already, just weeks before the opening live show.

Dame Sarah Storey

Paralympic legend Dame Sarah Storey has announced her withdrawal from the 2025 series after suffering a serious injury during training.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sarah revealed that she fractured her left ankle following an awkward fall on the ice.

The injury occurred just as her first routine with professional partner Sylvain Longchambon was coming together.

“Absolutely gutted,” Sarah wrote. “An awkward stumble and fall with my left foot stuck on the ice sadly led to me fracturing my left ankle.”

Fortunately, the injury was swiftly handled thanks to the show’s top-notch medical team. Sarah credited her coach Stephen Pickavance and Sylvain for their quick response and expressed gratitude to Sharon Morrison, Head of Medical for the show, for ensuring she received expert surgical care.

Despite the setback, the Paralympian remains optimistic. While she won’t be competing on the ice in January, Sarah is already focused on rehabilitation and returning to full fitness—both for her bike racing career and her personal goals.

“My career has seen so many ups and downs with injury and illness, plus returning after two babies,” Sarah added. “I’m well equipped for another comeback.”

Although Sarah won’t be taking part, she hinted that she might have more to share soon. “For now, my plans might be interrupted… but you better believe there’s more news to come!”

The team at DOI said: “Everyone at Dancing on Ice and ITV are so sorry that Dame Sarah Storey is no longer able to compete in Dancing on Ice 2025 and we wish her a speedy recovery.”

Dancing on Ice is set to return in January with a dazzling new line-up of stars ready to take on the rink’s challenges.

On the line up, reality TV favourite Ferne McCann is teaming up with Brendyn Hatfield, while Traitors star Mollie Pearce will skate alongside Colin Grafton.

Olympic rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave has been paired with Vicky Ogden, and Coronation Street’s Sam Aston is set to glide with Molly Lanaghan.

Actress Charlie Brooks joins forces with Eric Radford, and fellow actress Chelsee Healey will skate with Andy Buchanan.

The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Edgar is taking to the ice with Vanessa James, as is reality star Chris Taylor with Vanessa Bauer. TV presenter Michaela Strachan will partner with Mark Hanretty, and footballer Anton Ferdinand will skate with Annette Dytrt.

Finally, comedian Josh Jones is set to bring the laughs while training with Tippy Packard.