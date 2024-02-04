Here’s a full recap of the Dancing On Ice 2024 scores and leaderboard from the series so far.

This Sunday evening saw the fourth live show of the new series as the remaining contestants in this year’s competition took to the rink.

Joined by the professional skaters, each couple skated live in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers at home who will ultimately decide who wins the show. This week was dance week, with each routine themed around a particular dance style.

On hand to offer their critique are Olympic winners and ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, presenter and choreographer Ashley Banjo MBE, and dancer and presenter Oti Mabuse.

Tonight’s Dancing On Ice leaderboard (Updating Live)

Amber Davies – 34.0 (8.5, 8.5, 8.5, 8.5) Miles Nazaire – 31.5 (7.5, 8.0, 8.0, 8.0) Adele Roberts – 30.0 (7.5, 7.5, 7.5, 7.5) Ryan Thomas – 29.0 (7.0, 7.5, 7.0, 7.5) Lou Saunders – 24.5 (6.0, 6.5, 6.0, 6.0) Ricky Norwood – 24.0 (6.0, 6.5, 6.0, 5.5) Claire Sweeney – 23.5 (6.0, 6.0, 6.0, 5.5) Greg Rutherford – TBC Eddie Edwards – TBC Roxy Shahidi – TBC

After all the celebrities had skated, viewers are invited to vote for their favourite for free.

Hosts Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby will then reveal the results. The two skaters bottom of the combined judges’ leaderboard and viewer vote will face off in the skate off. The judges will decide which couple stays and who goes.

Recap past week’s scoreboard below…

Week 3’s Dancing On Ice leaderboard and results (Movies Week)

Amber Davies – 31.0 (7.5, 7.5, 8.0, 8.0) Miles Nazaire – 29.0 (7.0, 7.0, 7.5, 7.5) Adele Roberts – 29.0 (7.5, 7.5, 7.0, 7.0) Greg Rutherford – 28.5 (7.0, 7.0, 7.0, 7.5) Eddie Edwards – 28.0 – (7.0, 7.0, 7.0, 7.0) Ryan Thomas – 25.0 (6.0, 6.0, 6.5, 6.5) Roxy Shahidi – 24.0 (6.0, 5.5, 6.0, 6.5) Claire Sweeney – 24.0 (6.0, 6.0, 6.0, 6.) Lou Saunders – 22.0 (5.5, 5.5, 5.5, 5.5) Ricky Norwood – 21.0 (5.5, 5.5, 5.0, 5.0) Hannah Spearritt – 20.0 (5.5, 5.5, 4.5, 4.5)

There was no skate-off in Week Three. Instead, the one celebrity who ranked bottom of the combined judges’ scored and viewer votes will be eliminated.

At the end of the show, it was Hannah Spearritt and pro partner Andy Buchanan who were voted off.

Week 2’s Dancing On Ice leaderboard and results

Adele Roberts – 27.5 (6.5, 7.0, 7.0, 7.0) Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards – 27.5 (7.0, 7.0, 6.5, 7.0) Miles Nazaire 26.0 – (6.5, 6.5, 6.5, 6.5) Claire Sweeney – 22.0 (5.5, 5.5, 5.5, 5.5) Ricky Norwood – 20 (5.5, 4.5, 5.0, 5.0) Lou Sanders – 19.5 (5.0, 4.5, 5.0, 5.0)

In the results, the couple who received the fewest combined votes from viewers and marks from judges was revealed as Lou Sanders and her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield.

They faced Ricky Hatton and his pro partner Robin Johnstone in the first dance off of the series, after they ranked bottom in week one.

In the skate off, the judges decided to save Lou, leaving Ricky as the first celebrity to be voted off.

Week 1’s Dancing On Ice leaderboard and results

After all six of the celebs had danced this evening, here’s how the scoreboard looked with the marks from Ashley, Oti, Jayne and Chris respectively…

Ryan Thomas – 26.5 (6.5, 7.0, 6.5, 6.5) Amber Davies – 25.0 points (6.5, 6.5, 6.0, 6.0) Greg Rutherford MBE – 24.5 points (5.5, 6.5, 6.5, 6.0) Roxy Shahidi – 20 points (5.0, 5.0, 5.0, 5.0) Hannah Spearritt – 19.5 points (5.0, 6.0, 4.0, 4.5) Ricky Hatton MBE – 12.5 points (3.0, 3.0, 3.0, 3.5)

In the first live show, Ricky Hatton MBE and his pro partner Robin Johnstone were the couple who received the fewest combined votes and marks from viewers.

However there was no elimination this time. Instead, Ricky and Robin went forward to the first skate off in week two.

