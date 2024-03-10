Greg Rutherford MBE has been forced to quit Dancing On Ice ahead of tonight’s live final.

Advertisements

The Olympic Champion and presenter was one of four left in the competition going into the last week.

But an injury in training has left him unable to skate.

Dancing On Ice issued the following statement: “Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series.

Greg Rutherford & Vanessa James

“Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

“We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery. We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing on Ice family.”

Greg leaves actor Ryan Thomas, broadcaster Adele Roberts and reality star Miles Nazaire competing for victory.

Advertisements

Dancing On Ice airs live tonight from 6:25PM.

Greg first revealed he was joining Dancing On Ice last October.

Announcing the news exclusively on Good Morning Britain, Greg said: “My kids love dancing around so hopefully they are going to enjoy watching me dance with blades on my feet! I think this is going to be a really different experience but one that will be quite exciting.

“I like a challenge and I needed a reason to go out and do stuff again and here we are. I want to perform something that’s never been done before, that’s my aim. I’ll go 100,000% on this. I’ll try hard, I’m in no way expecting to be good but I will work as hard as I can.”

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisements

Featuring a fresh cast of twelve celebrities, each week the stars will gracefully glide across the ice, delivering captivating performances in a quest to captivate both the judging panel and the audience at home.

The grand spectacle of ice skating promises to dazzle with even more glitz, glamour and awe-inspiring performances. As the celebrities delve into the world of this challenging discipline, they will confront danger and determination head-on. Who possesses the necessary skills and artistry to claim the coveted trophy at the end of the season?