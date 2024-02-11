Ashley Banjo will miss tonight’s episode of Dancing On Ice.

The dance and choreography star will not be on the panel of the latest episode due to scheduling commitments with the Diversity tour.

Taking Ashley’s place on the judges line up will be American figure skater Johnny Weir.

Johnny Weir is a renowned American figure skater, known for his artistic prowess on the ice, having secured three U.S. National Championships and represented the United States in two Winter Olympics (2006 and 2010).

Dancing On Ice judges Ashley & Oti, Torvill & Dean

Beyond the rink, he has carved out a niche as a television commentator and fashion icon, celebrated for his insightful and entertaining figure skating commentary alongside Tara Lipinski, and his distinctive, bold fashion choices.

Johnny told his Instagram followers on joining Dancing On Ice: “Good morning everyone, I’ve just hopped on the ice for my final practice before I head off to London tomorrow to take part in Dancing On Ice which is one of the biggest skating TV shows in the entire world.

“In all my 27 years of skating I’ve never performed on the ice in the UK so looking forward to that and seeing all the couples perform and sitting next to Jane and Christopher!”

Claire Sweeney recently became the latest celebrity to exit the series, following a decisive skate off with Lou Sanders last Sunday.

Despite dislocating her rib during practice, the 52-year-old soap star delivered a burlesque-themed performance, impressively skating and singing live.

After the skate off, judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, and Christopher Dean declared their intention to keep the ‘strongest skater’.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will be back on the rink this Sunday evening for Dancing On Ice’s musicals week.

The remaining skaters will perform there will be a double elimination as two celebs are sent home.

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday at 6:20PM on ITV1 and ITVX.