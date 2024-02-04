Tonight’s Dancing On Ice songs and music – Dance Week
Here’s all the songs and music featured in tonight’s Dance Week episode of Dancing On Ice 2024 (4 February)
This evening sees all of the remaining celebrities on this year’s line up take to the ice for the latest time together, each dancing a routine with their professional partners inspired by a classic dance style.
Dancing On Ice 2024 song list – episode three
- Claire Sweeney – Big Spender by Shirley Bassey – Stream/Download
- Amber Davies – Sway by Michael Buble – Stream/Download
- Greg Rutherford – La Bomba by Ricky Martin – Stream/Download
- Miles Nazaire – Vois Sur Ton Chemin by Les Choristes – Stream/Download
- Eddie Edwards – Karma Chameleon by Culture Club – Stream/Download
- Lou Saunders What A Wonderful World by Eva Cassidy – Stream/Download
- Ricky Norwood – YMCA (Remix) by Billy McIntyre and Ceilidh Band – Stream/Download
- Adele Roberts – Hit The Road Jack by Throttle – Stream/Download
- Ryan Thomas – Jungle by X Ambassaors – Stream/Download
- Roxy Shahidi – Beautiful Liar by Beyonce and Shakira – Stream/Download
Dancing On Ice airs live form 6:20PM on ITV1 and ITVX.
The remaining 10 celebrities and their professional partners battle it out to avoid elimination in this week’s skate off.
All the couples will perform routines inspired by some classic dance styles, all in a bid to top the leaderboard and steer clear of the dreaded skate off.
In last week’s elimination results Hannah Spearritt become the unlucky celebrity to be sent home after the latest live show.
Recap past songs from this year’s series below…
Dancing On Ice 2024 song list – episode three
- Claire Sweeney – Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians – Stream/Download
- Hannah Spearritt – Let It Go by Louise Dearman from Frozen – Stream/Download
- Amber Davies – What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish from Barbie. – Stream/Download
- Greg Rutherford – You Never Can Tell by Chuck Berry from Pulp Fiction – Stream/Download
- Miles Nazaire – A Thousand Years by Amanda Holden from Twilight – Stream/Download
- Eddie Edwards – Soul Bossa Nova by Quincy Jones & His Orchestra form Austin Powers – Stream/Download
- Lou Saunders – Hold On by Wilson Phillips from Bridesmaids – Stream/Download
- Ricky Norwood – Mr Blue Sky by Elo from Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 2 – Stream/Download
- Adele Roberts – Clubbed To Death by Rob Dougan from The Matrix – Stream/Download
- Ryan Thomas – Pure Imagination by David Shannon from Willy Wonka – Stream/Download
- Roxy Shahidi – Jump In The Line by Harry Belafonte from Beetlejuice- Stream/Download
Dancing On Ice 2024 song list – episode two
- Adele Roberts – Clearly by Grace Vanderwaal- Stream / Download
- Claire Sweeney – Holding Out For A Hero by Bonnie Tyler – Stream / Download
- Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards – Livin’ On A Prayer by Bon Jovi – Stream / Download
- Lou Sanders – Hung Up by Madonna – Stream / Download
- Miles Nazaire – Hard To Handle by The Black Crowes – Stream / Download
- Ricky Norwood – Body Groove by Architechs and Wyles- Stream / Download
The greatest show on ice this year sees Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern teaming up to host the exhilarating skating show.
A dozen celebrities are set to vie for the title of rink champion, mentored by some of the finest professionals in the world.
Ice skating icons Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean lead our panel of judges, which includes dance experts Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.
