Here’s all the songs and music featured in tonight’s Dance Week episode of Dancing On Ice 2024 (4 February)

This evening sees all of the remaining celebrities on this year’s line up take to the ice for the latest time together, each dancing a routine with their professional partners inspired by a classic dance style.

Dancing On Ice 2024 song list – episode three

Claire Sweeney – Big Spender by Shirley Bassey – Stream/Download

– Big Spender by Shirley Bassey – Stream/Download Amber Davies – Sway by Michael Buble – Stream/Download

– Sway by Michael Buble – Stream/Download Greg Rutherford – La Bomba by Ricky Martin – Stream/Download

– La Bomba by Ricky Martin – Stream/Download Miles Nazaire – Vois Sur Ton Chemin by Les Choristes – Stream/Download

– Vois Sur Ton Chemin by Les Choristes – Stream/Download Eddie Edwards – Karma Chameleon by Culture Club – Stream/Download

– Karma Chameleon by Culture Club – Stream/Download Lou Saunders What A Wonderful World by Eva Cassidy – Stream/Download

What A Wonderful World by Eva Cassidy – Stream/Download Ricky Norwood – YMCA (Remix) by Billy McIntyre and Ceilidh Band – Stream/Download

– YMCA (Remix) by Billy McIntyre and Ceilidh Band – Stream/Download Adele Roberts – Hit The Road Jack by Throttle – Stream/Download

– Hit The Road Jack by Throttle – Stream/Download Ryan Thomas – Jungle by X Ambassaors – Stream/Download

– Jungle by X Ambassaors – Stream/Download Roxy Shahidi – Beautiful Liar by Beyonce and Shakira – Stream/Download

Dancing On Ice airs live form 6:20PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

The remaining 10 celebrities and their professional partners battle it out to avoid elimination in this week’s skate off.

All the couples will perform routines inspired by some classic dance styles, all in a bid to top the leaderboard and steer clear of the dreaded skate off.

In last week’s elimination results Hannah Spearritt become the unlucky celebrity to be sent home after the latest live show.

Recap past songs from this year’s series below…

Claire Sweeney – Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians – Stream/Download

– Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians – Stream/Download Hannah Spearritt – Let It Go by Louise Dearman from Frozen – Stream/Download

– Let It Go by Louise Dearman from Frozen – Stream/Download Amber Davies – What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish from Barbie. – Stream/Download

– What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish from Barbie. – Stream/Download Greg Rutherford – You Never Can Tell by Chuck Berry from Pulp Fiction – Stream/Download

– You Never Can Tell by Chuck Berry from Pulp Fiction – Stream/Download Miles Nazaire – A Thousand Years by Amanda Holden from Twilight – Stream/Download

– A Thousand Years by Amanda Holden from Twilight – Stream/Download Eddie Edwards – Soul Bossa Nova by Quincy Jones & His Orchestra form Austin Powers – Stream/Download

– Soul Bossa Nova by Quincy Jones & His Orchestra form Austin Powers – Stream/Download Lou Saunders – Hold On by Wilson Phillips from Bridesmaids – Stream/Download

– Hold On by Wilson Phillips from Bridesmaids – Stream/Download Ricky Norwood – Mr Blue Sky by Elo from Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 2 – Stream/Download

– Mr Blue Sky by Elo from Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 2 – Stream/Download Adele Roberts – Clubbed To Death by Rob Dougan from The Matrix – Stream/Download

– Clubbed To Death by Rob Dougan from The Matrix – Stream/Download Ryan Thomas – Pure Imagination by David Shannon from Willy Wonka – Stream/Download

– Pure Imagination by David Shannon from Willy Wonka – Stream/Download Roxy Shahidi – Jump In The Line by Harry Belafonte from Beetlejuice- Stream/Download

Dancing On Ice 2024 song list – episode two

The greatest show on ice this year sees Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern teaming up to host the exhilarating skating show.

A dozen celebrities are set to vie for the title of rink champion, mentored by some of the finest professionals in the world.

Ice skating icons Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean lead our panel of judges, which includes dance experts Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.