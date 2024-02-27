Next series of Dancing On Ice could be its LAST

Dancing On Ice could come to an end after it’s next series, it’s been claimed.

Advertisements

Sources say that the show faces an “uncertain future” on ITV1.

It follows Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean announcing their retirement with a final 2025 farewell tour.

A source shared with the Mirror: “Dancing on Ice faces an uncertain future. The ratings are low for a big weekend show and without Torvill and Dean putting in their performances this could be the end of the road.

“It is an incredibly expensive show to make. It only works if it gets a big audience.”

A rep for the show commented: “We never take a decision on future series until the end of the current one. But Dancing on Ice remains a popular entertainment format for us having launched with 4.2 million viewers.”

Advertisements

Olympic gold medal winners Torvill & Dean have been a part of the celebrity ice skating show since its first series.

Last week the pair announced plans to hang up their boots next year.

They said: “feeling very emotional as we announce our 2025 farewell tour: ‘Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance’. Whilst we will continue to work together off the ice, this will be the final time we will skate together following our 50-year partnership.

“But not without celebrating one final time with all of our incredible fans across the UK, who have supported us constantly over many years. We promise to put on an amazing live show – and we really hope to see you there!”

Advertisements

For now, the current series of Dancing On Ice airs Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.

This weekend is the semi-final hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.