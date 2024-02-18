Torvill & Dean UK tour dates

Iconic British ice skaters and Dancing On Ice stars Jayne Torvill and Christopher are heading out on a final UK tour.

The pair have revealed their plans to retire from skating together in spring 2025. The duo, best known for their historic Gold medal-winning performance to Ravel’s Bolero at the 1984 Winter Olympics, chose the 40th anniversary of their legendary performance in Sarajevo to share the news.

Their final live UK tour, Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance, set to begin in the spring of 2025.

Torvill & Dean tour dates

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean said: “Following the kind invitation from the Mayor, we are thrilled to be back in Sarajevo 40 years on from that memorable day. Returning to the city which provided such a life-changing moment for us is incredibly nostalgic and brings back so many wonderful memories.

“We’re also feeling very emotional as we announce our 2025 farewell tour: Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance. Whilst we will continue to work together off the ice, this will be the final time we will skate together following our 50-year partnership.

“But not without celebrating one final time with all of our incredible fans across the UK, who have supported us constantly over many years. We promise to put on an amazing live show – and we really hope to see you there!”

In the meantime, Torvill & Dean continue to grace television screens as Head Judges on ITV1’s new series of Dancing on Ice, every Sunday night.