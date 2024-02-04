How much are Dancing On Ice contestants paid

Dancing On Ice has returned for its 2024 series on ITV with a diverse lineup of 12 celebrities, where contestant pay varies from £20,000 to £100,000, and professionals earn around £30,000.

Those taking part are actor Ricky Norwood, ski jumping legend Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, radio host Adele Roberts, stage actress Amber Davies, actress Claire Sweeney and Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE.

Completing the cast are S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt, soap actress Roxy Shahidi, comedian Lou Sanders, reality star Miles Nazaire, actor Ryan Thomas and champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE.

How much do Dancing On Ice contestants get paid?

As with shows such as I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity Big Brother, stars on the show can get paid varying amounts. The pay typically ranges from £20,000 – £100,000 depending on how high profile a celeb is.

This year, Ryan Thomas is reportedly one of the highest paid celebrities with a rumoured £105,000 fee.

Of course, these numbers are before agents and managers take their cut – plus the taxman!

How much do the Dancing On Ice professionals get paid?

As for the Dancing On Ice professionals, they’re rumoured to all be paid around £30,000 each series.

There also more money making opportunities such as the live tour, although this has not taken place since 2018. Pros can also appear in other TV shows.

Dancing On Ice continues its latest series this Sunday night at 6:20PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and new host Stephen Mulhern, this year’s show sees Torvill and Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo on the ice panel.

As ever, each week a cast of 12 all star contestants will hit the rink live together with their professional partners to impress the judges.

This weekend will see a movies themed special as the remaining skaters take to the ice one more time. There will be NO skate off as the one celeb who ranks bottom of the judges’ scores and viewer votes heads straight home.

You can watch Dancing On Ice online via the ITV website.