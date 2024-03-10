Dancing on Ice will return for new series in 2025

Dancing on Ice will return for 2025 with a new series, it’s been revealed.

Fresh from the final of this year’s show, work is already underway on next year’s season.

The Mail on Sunday reports that show bosses are keen to get Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern both back as hosts.

A source said:”Dancing On Ice is definitely coming back in 2025 and the plan is that Holly will host it.

“Contracts are being negotiated but the chiefs love her and they know that there are others who would love to sign her up but ITV love her and they want to keep her very much part of the ITV furniture for years to come.”

The panel of judges on the show include Olympic champions and ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Joining them are celebrated presenter and choreographer Ashley Banjo MBE, and the dynamic dancer and presenter Oti Mabuse.

The four piece will offer up expertise and critique as the contestants and their pro partners perform live each week.

Those on the cast of the most recent series were world champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, acclaimed actress Claire Sweeney, the multifaceted actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End sensation Amber Davies, Olympic champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE, TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts, actor Ryan Thomas, Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi, and the Olympic legend Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards.

The Dancing On Ice professionals featured returning favourites Vanessa Bauer, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, and Sylvain Longchambon will join forces with regulars Colin Grafton, Tippy Packard, Andy Buchanan, and Robin Johnstone.

The latest series also welcomed new talent with world-class national skaters Amani Fancy, Vanessa James, Annette Dytrt, and Simon Senecal making their ‘Dancing on Ice’ debuts.