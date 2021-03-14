The winner of Dancing On Ice 2021 has been crowned in this year's final results.

The weekend saw the remaining three celebrities skating for the final time this series.

And after eight weeks of competition, Sunday evening saw the winner crowned and it was Sonny Jay who won Dancing On Ice 2021.

Lady Leshurr left in the last elimination, leaving just three contestants for the final tonight (March 14).

They were actress Faye Brookes, Radio DJ Sonny Jay and Olympian Colin Jackson.

In the first half of the final's results, Colin was voted off leaving Sonny and Faye as the top two.

In Sunday night's live show, all three finalists first performed a showcase skate before they reprised their favourite skate of the series.

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo all offered their comments and scores out of 10. However, for the final, their scores were just for guidance as viewer votes alone determined the results.

After each celeb had completed their two performances, the voting lines were frozen.

DOI hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield then announced the celeb with the fewest votes was Colin, finishing in third place.

Sonny & Faye then went on to perform once more, skating to the iconic Bolero.

Lines then closed for good before Phil and Holly returned to announce the winner as Sonny beat Faye to victory.

Viewer votes alone determined the results in the final, with the judges only able to give their opinions for the last live show.

Also in Sunday's final show, this year's entire cast returned to the ice for a special group performance.

Alongside the trio of finalists, stars on Dancing On Ice 2021 included musician and presenter Myleene Klass; actor Joe-Warren Plant; actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen;actor and singer Jason Donovan and Olympian Graham Bell.

They were joined by TV personality Rebekah Vardy; presenter Matt Richardson; Olympian Amy Tinkler musician Lady Leshurr; TV personality Billie Shepherd; actor and comedian Rufus Hound.

There was also a special routine from head judges Torvill & Dean together with the professionals.

At the end of the episode, Holly & Phil confirmed that the show will be back next year for another series.