The full line up of Dancing On Ice 2021 celebrities returned to the ice for tonight's final.

The cast reunited for the last live show of the series for a special group dance.

Each of the eliminated couples took to the ice in turn before the night's final Dancing On Ice result was revealed and the winner of the series crowned.

But the group skate didn't go quite to plan for one couple, with TV presenter Matt Richardson unfortunately falling to the ice with pro partner Vicky Ogden.

A total of 14 celebrity skaters took part in Dancing On Ice 2021 which started in January.

Celebs taking part over the series included musician and presenter Myleene Klass; actor Joe-Warren Plant; actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen; actor and singer Jason Donovan and Olympian Graham Bell.

They were joined by musician Lady Leshurr; TV personality Rebekah Vardy; presenter Matt Richardson, gymnast Amy Tinkler TV personality Billie Shepherd; actor and comedian Rufus Hound.

The others returned to the rink tonight, each reprising one of their favourite routines as part of an epic group skate.

Last weekend, Lady Leshurr became the latest celeb to be eliminated from the competition, leaving just three celebrities on the series.

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was musician Lady Leshurr who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2021 after the skate off against sports star Colin Jackson CBE.

Colin therefore joined actress Faye Brookes and Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay in the final.

While the judges will offer their comments and scores as usual in the final, it'll be viewer votes alone that determine the winner.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV.