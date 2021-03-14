The top two Dancing On Ice 2021 celebrities have been revealed in tonight's final results.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating for the final time this year.

After musician Lady Leshurr left in the previous elimination, just three contestants made it into the final.

They were actress Faye Brookes, Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay and sports star Colin Jackson CBE.

In the first half of tonight's results, Colin was eliminated leaving Sonny and Faye as the top two.

In this evening's live show, all three finalists first performed a showcase skate before they reprised their favourite skate of the series.

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo all offered their comments and marks out of ten.

However the judges' scores didn't count this week with viewer votes alone determining all of the results.

After each celeb had completed their two performances, the voting lines were frozen.

DOI hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield then announced the celeb with the fewest votes and finishing in third place.

Colin was the unlucky celeb voted off, leaving Sonny and Faye to continue in the contest.

"It's been a fantastic adventure I've been on. I've taken on a wonderful new friend in Klabera ," Colin reacted to his exit.

Sonny and Faye went on to perform once more, skating to the iconic Bolero.

Lines then closed for good before Phil and Holly return to announced the winner, and it was Sonny who won Dancing On Ice 2021.

Also in tonight's final, the full line up of this year's Dancing On Ice stars returned to the ice for an epic group performance.

Alongside the trio of finalists, this year's line up included musician and presenter Myleene Klass; actor Joe-Warren Plant; actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen; and Olympian Colin Jackson CBE.

They'll be joined by Olympian Amy Tinkler, presenter Matt Richardson, TV personality Rebekah Vardy; musician Lady Leshurr; TV personality Billie Shepherd; actor and comedian Rufus Hound.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV.

