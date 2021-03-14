Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard! Final scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2021 results from the scoreboard of this week's final.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the last time in the live grand final.

Advertisements

After Lady Leshurr left in the latest elimination last weekend, three contestants and their pro partners were left on the series.

Those on the Dancing On Ice line up for the final tonight were Radio 1 DJ Sonny Jay & Angela Egan, actress Faye Brookes & Matt Evers and sportsman Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini.

First they performed a showcase skate - choreographed with the help of Torvill & Dean themselves - and then reprised their favourite skate of the series.

At the end of each routine the judges - Torvill, Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

For the final, the judges' marks didn't count for anything as viewer votes alone determined the results.

After the first two dances, lines were frozen to determine the third placed couple. With the fewest votes to win, Colin was eliminated.

Lines then re-opened as the top two went forward to skate to the Bolero. These routines were NOT marked by the judges.

Lines then closed for good before the winner was revealed and it was Sonny who won Dancing On Ice 2021.

Advertisements

Here are all the scores from the final tonight (March 14)...

Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Final

Celebrity Music Scores Ashley John Jayne Chris Total Colin Jackson Hot Hot Hot - Arrow 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 40.0 I Will Always Love You - Alexandra Burke 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 40.0 Total: 80.0 Sonny Jay George Formby Medley 10.0 10.0 9.5 10.0 39.5 Wellerman Sea Shanty - Nathan Evans 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 40.0 Total: 79.5 Faye Brookes Teenage Dream - Katy Perry 9.5 9.5 9.5 9.5 38.0 Swan Lake - Tchaikovsky 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 40.0 Total: 78.0

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

More on: Dancing On Ice 2021