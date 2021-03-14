Dancing On Ice 2021 winner: Favourite revealed in final odds

The latest odds are in ahead of the Dancing On Ice 2020 live final tonight - but who will win?

At the weekend, Lady Leshurr became the latest celeb to be eliminated from the competition, leaving just three contestants on the series.

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was musician Lady Leshurr who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2021 after the skate off against Olympian Colin Jackson.

Alongside Colin, those in the Dancing On Ice final are radio DJ Sonny Jay and actress Faye Brookes.

Ahead of the live show, punters have made Faye the current favourite to win the title - but it's far from a one horse race.

The series finale has been brought forward by a week following a string of withdrawals and radio presenter Sonny has emerged as the main threat to the Coronation Street actress who found herself back on top of the leaderboard on props week.

She has however seen her odds of victory eased slightly to 1/2 from 2/5 by bookies BoyleSports, who make Sonny Jay a 13/8 shot from 3/1 ahead of the concluding performances.

Colin Jackson was reduced to tears as he booked his spot among the final trio following last weekend’s dance-off with Lady Leshurr, but the former Olympic hurdler is the rank outsider at 20/1 to be the last contestant standing.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Faye Brookes has been our favourite since the first performances and it would come as a big surprise if she slipped up at this stage, especially at odds of 1/2.

"Colin Jackson and Sonny Jay will have to pull out all the stops, but the latter is being given a solid of an upset after shortening into 13/8 from 3/1 this week.”

Dancing On Ice Winner

1/2 Faye Brookes

13/8 Sonny Jay

20/1 Colin Jackson

The Dancing On Ice 2021 live final airs tonight on ITV from 6PM.

Alongside the performances from the finalists, the entire line up of this year's celebs will reunite while Torvill & Dean will skate with the professionals.

