It's the Dancing On Ice 2021 final - who's on the line up? What are the songs and what time does it start on ITV tonight?

From the confirmed celebrity contestants to the start time on on TV tonight here's everything you need to know about Dancing On Ice's 2021 new series.

Hosted by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Dancing On Ice's ice panel is made up of Torvil & Dean together with Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

Here's all you need to know about the final tonight!

Dancing On Ice contestants

The line up of Dancing On Ice 2021 contestants this year featured a total of 14 famous faces.

They included musician and presenter Myleene Klass; actor Joe-Warren Plant; actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen; actress Faye Brookes; Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay and actor and singer Jason Donovan.

Joining them were Olympians Graham Bell, Amy Tinkler & Colin Jackson CBE; TV personality Rebekah Vardy; musician Lady Leshurr; TV personality Billie Shepherd; TV presenter Matt Richardson; actor and comedian Rufus Hound.

They've been getting their skates and sequins on to compete against one another in the quest for glory.

Each week the skaters with the fewest combined public votes and judges' scores found themselves in the skate off where at least one was eliminated.

Leaving the competition over the past ten weeks have been Lady Leshurr, Rebekah Vardy, Amy Tinkler, Matt Richardson, Graham Bell and Myleene Klass while Denise Van Outen, Rufus Hound, Billie Shepherd, Joe-Warren Plant and Jason Donovan were all forced out on medical grounds.

Those left for the final are Colin, Faye and Sonny.

Dancing On Ice spoilers

In the final, the finalists will perform a showcase skate and then reprise their favourite skate of the series before one is eliminated.

The top two will go forward to skate to the Bolero before the winner is crowned.

Dancing On Ice start time

Dancing On Ice 2021 will conclude with the final TONIGHT on ITV.

The eight and last episode of the series will air tonight on Sunday, March 14. The latest live show will run for two hours between 6PM and 8PM.

The final trio will perform up to three times for viewer votes before the winner is crowned.

