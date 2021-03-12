Dancing On Ice 2021 line up and songs for the final revealed

Here's Dancing On Ice 2021's remaining line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to in the final.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the Greatest Show on Ice concludes this Sunday with its live final.

The formidable Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up the ice panel alongside returning Ashley Banjo and new judge John Barrowman.

It's the final (Sunday, 14 March), and the remaining three celebrities and their partners battle it out for the title.

They'll each start by skating twice: A showcase skate choreographed by Torvill & Dean and a reprise of their favourite skate of the series.

The top two skaters will then go forward to perform their take on the Bolero before the winner is crowned.

Dancing On Ice 2021 final line up and songs

Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini

I Will Always Love You - Alexandra Burke (from The Bodyguard)

Hot Hot Hot - Arrow

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan

Wellerman Sea Shanty - Nathan Evans (220 KID x Billen Ted Remix)

George Formby Medley

Faye Brookes & Matt Evers*

Swan Lake - Tchaikovsky

Teenage Dream - Katy Perry

* Due to injury, Matt has replaced Hamish Gaman as Faye's professional partner.

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 but this week those marks will just be for guidance.

In the final it'll be down to viewer votes alone to determine the winner.

Alongside the three finalists, the class of 2021 - musician and presenter Myleene Klass; actor Joe-Warren Plant; actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen;actor and singer Jason Donovan; Olympian Graham Bell; TV personality Rebekah Vardy; musician Lady Leshurr; TV personality Billie Shepherd; actor and comedian Rufus Hound - will return for a special performance.

As well as all that, there's an extra special performance by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean alongside the professional skaters.

The Dancing On Ice 2021 final airs Sunday, 14 March on ITV from 6PM.

