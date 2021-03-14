How the Dancing On Ice 2021 final will work this Sunday night

It's the Dancing On Ice 2021 final this Sunday night and here's all you need to know.

Starting at 6PM, 14 March on ITV, the Dancing On Ice final will see the remaining three contestants battle it out for victory.

At the weekend, Lady Leshurr became the latest celeb to be eliminated from the competition, leaving just three celebrities on the series.

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was musician Lady Leshurr who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2021 after the skate off against Olympian Colin Jackson.

Alongside Colin, those in the Dancing On Ice final are radio DJ Sonny Jay and Corrie's Faye Brookes.

All three will start by performing two routines each. The first will be a showcase, choreographed for them by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and the second the celeb's favourite skate from the series.

One celeb will then be eliminated before the top two perform their take on the iconic Bolero.

Although judges will comment, it'll be viewer votes alone that determine the winner on the evening.

The live show will also see the celebrity skaters that kicked off Dancing On Ice in January return to the ice.

Alongside the trio of finalists are musician and presenter Myleene Klass; actor Joe-Warren Plant; actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen; and actor and singer Jason Donovan.

They're joined by Olympian Graham Bell; TV personality Rebekah Vardy; musician Lady Leshurr; TV personality Billie Shepherd; actor and comedian Rufus Hound.

Meanwhile, there will be a sensational performance from Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and the professional skaters.

Dancing On Ice 2021 concludes with the live final on Sunday, March 14 on ITV.

