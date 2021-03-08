Lady Leshurr speaks out after her exit from Dancing On Ice

Lady Leshurr has spoken out after her exit from Dancing On Ice.

The musician left Dancing On Ice on Sunday night in the penultimate elimination of the series.

Lady Leshurr and pro partner Brendyn Hatfield were in the latest skate off against Colin Jackson & Klabera Komini after the couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

It was a split vote as Ashley and John saving Lady Leshurr but Jayne and head judge Chris voting to keep Colin.

During the semi-final Lady Leshurr scored the first perfect 40 of the series and performed an emotional routine in memory of her sister Carmen and her husband who both tragically passed away from cancer.

Following her exit, Lady Leshurr took to social media to say: "I hope I done them proud - My sister and brother in law looking down at us smiling whilst we recreate their last dance.

"I came and done what I wanted to, learn how to skate, have an amazing experience doing so, and meet some incredible people along the way.

"Getting 10’s (especially from Chris was secretly my end goal) all I needed to be happy to go and I’m so proud of @colinrayjackson ur progression has been impeccable!!

"I genuinely love your spirit & character always smiling keep going!!

"Lesh signing out *mic drop* (then picks it back up as I need that for my day job) #CARMEN #JASON"

Following Lady Leshurr's exit, those left on Dancing On Ice's latest series are actress Faye Brookes, Capital radio DJ Sonny Jay and Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV with this weekend seeing the grand final.

The remaining three couples will face off in the last show of the series as they compete to be crowned champion of Dancing On Ice 2021.

The Dancing On Ice final airs from 6PM on Sunday, 14 March.

Picture: ITV