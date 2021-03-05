Dancing On Ice 2021 line up and songs: Semi-final songlist and music

Here are this weekend's Dancing On Ice 2021 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its live semi-final show this Sunday night.

This weekend will see the remaining celebs take on two routines each, with one of them involving a prop.

Ice dancing superstars Torvill and Dean join John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo on the judging panel with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby overseeing proceedings from the side of the rink.

Dancing On Ice line up

The last show saw Rebekah Vardy become the latest celeb to be eliminated.

She leaves four celebrities fighting it out for a place in the final next Sunday night.

Those scheduled to perform this weekend will be ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes and Olympic athlete Colin Jackson.

Joining them are rapper Lady Leshurr and radio DJ Sonny Jay.

On Sunday they'll be performing two new routines each. For one of the routines, each celeb will be given a prop that they'll have to incorporate into their skate.

Dancing On Ice 2021 semi-final week songs

Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield

Shout - Lulu

No One - Alicia Keys

Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini

Ca Plane Pour Moi - Plastic Bertrand

Baby, I Love Your Way - Big Mountain

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan

River - Bishop Briggs

Sweet Disposition - The Temper Trap

Faye Brookes & Matt Evers*

It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing) - Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga

The Best - James Bay

* Due to injury, Matt has replaced Hamish Gaman as Faye's professional partner.

At the end of each routine the judges will mark each routine out of 10 before viewers get the chance to vote.

The judges scores will be combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They'll face the latest skate off of the series live. Rebekah Vardy, Amy Tinkler, Matt Richardson, Graham Bell and Myleene Klass have all been eliminated so far.

Both couples will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.

As well as all that there will be a spectacular group performance to open the show.

Dancing On Ice 2021 airs Sunday on ITV from 6PM.

