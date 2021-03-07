Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw four couples performing live together for the latest time this year in the semi-final.

Advertisements

Each celebrity & professional couple performed twice with all the routines scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the latest skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Faye Brookes & Matt Evers

Song: It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing) - Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9.5, 9, 9

Song: The Best - James Bay

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10

Advertisements

Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield

Song: Shout - Lulu

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10

Song: No One - Alicia Keys

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9.5, 9, 9

Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini

Song: Ca Plane Pour Moi - Plastic Bertrand

Judges' marks: 9, 9, 9.5, 9.5

Song: Baby, I Love Your Way - Big Mountain

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5

Advertisements

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan

Song: River - Bishop Briggs

Judges' marks: 9, 9, 9.5, 9.5

Song: Sweet Disposition - The Temper Trap

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Lady Leshurr & Brendyn and Colin & Klabera who went forward to skate off.

After the pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Lady Leshurr became the latest celeb to leave the competition this year.

Advertisements

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday will see all three remaining celebs return to the rink once more in the grand final.

More on: Dancing On Ice 2021