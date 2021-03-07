Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2021 in tonight's semi-final results - who was voted off?

The weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the penultimate time this year.

After Rebekah Vardy became the fifth celeb to leave last weekend, four contestants were left on the series on Sunday evening.

Dancing On Ice 2021 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was Lady Leshurr who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2021 tonight (March 7) after the skate off against Colin Jackson.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the bottom two couples skated again.

John and Ashley both voted to save Lady Leshurr but Jayne and head judge Chris, who had the casting vote this week, saved Colin.

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up going into the weekend were athlete Colin Jackson, radio DJ Sonny Jay, Corrie's Faye Brookes and rapper & singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr.

They each skated twice for the first time this series, with one routine having to incorporate a prop.

At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

This week that was Lady Leshurr & her pro skater Brendyn Hatfield and Colin Jackson & his pro partner Klabera Komini.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week, Chris was head judge.

Dancing On Ice 2021 concludes next Sunday night with its grand final.

Faye, Sonny and Colin will go head to head to lift the trophy.