Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard! Semi-final scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2021 results from the scoreboard of the semi-final.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the penultimate time.

Advertisements

After Rebekah Vardy became the latest celeb to leave last weekend, four contestants were left on the series.

This week they were competing for a spot in the grand finals next Sunday, skating twice for the first time this series including a skate with a prop.

Those making up this weekend's line up were actress Faye Brookes, Olympic athlete Colin Jackson, rapper Lady Leshurr and radio DJ Sonny Jay.

At the end of each routine the judges - Torvill, Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield and Colin Jackson & Klabera Komini.

The judging panel then chose which couple to save and it was Lady Leshurr who left Dancing On Ice this weekend.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Chris was in the role of head judge.

Advertisements

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from March 7 below...

Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Semi-final

Celebrity Music Scores Ashley John Jayne Chris Total Lady Leshurr Shout - Lulu 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 40.0 No One - Alicia Keys 9.5 9.5 9.0 9.0 37.0 Total: 77.0 Faye Brookes It Don't Mean A Thing - Tony Bennett 9.5 9.5 9.0 9.0 37.0 The Best - James Bay 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 40.0 Total: 77.0 Colin Jackson Ca Plane Pour Moi - Plastic Bertrand 9.0 9.0 9.5 9.5 37.0 Baby, I Love Your Way - Big Mountain 9.5 9.5 9.5 9.5 38.0 Total: 75.0 Sonny Jay River - Bishop Briggs 9.0 9.0 9.5 9.5 37.0 Sweet Disposition - The Temper Trap 9.5 9.5 9.5 9.5 38.0 Total: 75.0

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

More on: Dancing On Ice 2021