Rebekah Vardy speaks out after her exit from Dancing On Ice

Rebekah Vardy has spoken out after her exit from Dancing On Ice.

The media personality left Dancing On Ice on Sunday night in the fifth elimination of the series.

Rebekah and pro partner Andy Buchanan were in the latest skate off against rapper Lady Leshurr after the couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again, with Jayne, Christopher and Ashley all voting to keep Lady Leshurr.

Following her exit, Rebekah took to social media to speak about her time on the show.

She wrote in a post on Instagram: "Thank you for everything @dancingonice ❤️ To the entire cast & crew, Lawrence, the creatives, Marcos & the H+M team, costume - EVERYONE - from the bottom of my heart thank you. To steal a line from an amazing movie, “I’ve had the time of my life.” ❤️

"I’ve made some new friends for life & been welcomed in by people that I can’t even believe I’ve been lucky enough to perform alongside. You all know who you are 🙏🏻❤️"

Rebekah continued: "To my girl @imladyleshurr I’m so happy that you’re still standing 🎶 I’m Still Standing will ALWAYS be our song, I just hope we can dance together to it at a party one day 🤞🏻You are a STAR ⭐️ & I’m so happy that all of the viewers are seeing that. I will always have your back 👊🏼 (also get over to @imladyleshurr’s account snd check out BRENDA)

"To my family & closest friends, I love you all & as much as I’ve loved training & fallen in love with the ice, I’m also looking forward to having time at home with my family again ❤️"

She went on to praise her professional partner Andy, gushing: "Finally - to @andybuchanan2 Bucharoo - I have loved every single moment of training with you (apart from that one grumpy Friday you had but let’s never mention it again 😉) You are an unbelievable talent 💫 you are kind, patient, caring, supportive, creative and the best partner that I could have wished for.

"You took my wild child, throw myself at the ice like an excited toddler ways & nurtured me into a capable & confident skater. I was even at the point where I wasn’t terrified of skating on live TV & that is down to you. You boosted my confidence & turned a terrified woman who had never even taken one dance class into a skater who couldn’t wait to perform to the best of my abilities.

"Any ability that I have is because of you. Can you believe you got a 39 year old mother of 5 to do the headbanger in a Rachel Green wig 🤣🤣 I could never have done that without you. I’m eternally grateful. You & @merobinorjane are our extended family for life now ❤️"

She added: "To everyone who supported us & voted for us, thank you for keeping us on this amazing show for so long ❤️

"I’m beyond happy & so grateful to @itv @dancingonice & everyone associated with the show 💫 #dancingonice"

Following Rebekah's exit, those left on the Dancing On Ice line up alongside Lady Leshurr are Corrie's Faye Brookes, DJ Sonny Jay, actor and singer Jason Donovan.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV with this weekend seeing the semi-final.

The remaining four couples will each skate two routines, including one with a prop, in a bid to make the grand final.

Picture: ITV