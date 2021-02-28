Jason Gardiner hits out at "flat" and "predictable" Dancing On Ice

Jason Gardiner has hit out at Dancing On Ice, saying the show has "lost the fun element".

Jason was a judge on the show from its first series originally up until 2011.

He returned for a year in 2014 and again for the revived series in 2018 before John Barrowman replaced him on the panel alongside Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Speaking about the latest series, Jason claimed that the show had become "predictable".

He told The Sun newspaper: "I’ve attempted to watch the new series, but it’s not the same show. They all look worn down. There’s no one having a laugh, it’s as cold as ice to watch it. I think it’s lost the fun element.

“The energy is very flat and weird. It’s predictable. I know all the judges are going to say really nice things — they’re non-provocative. It’s just flat.”

Jason went on to point out that many clips of him featured in last week's special highlight show, which aired after the main series was postponed for a week.

“I’m not even on the show any more and they’re having to use all of my material to cobble together an interesting highlights show to save their a**," he said. “I didn’t even get notified they were doing it.

"For the most part, my Twitter feed was viewers saying, ‘The show needs Jason’."

Jason added: "I got people engaging with the show. I gave the show spice and it always propelled the celebrities to do better.”

Dancing On Ice is back on Sunday night at 6PM with a Movies themed special.

Those currently left on the line up are Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan, Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield, Faye Brookes & Matt Evers, Sonny Jay & Angela Egan and Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini.

ITV announced this week that the latest series would be cut short after five couples were forced to quit due to injury.

They explained: "ITV have taken the decision to move the final of Dancing on Ice forward by one week. The competition’s final will now take place on Sunday 14th March. Our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

"Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is our top priority and we look forward to the rest of the series, on air from this Sunday at 6pm.”