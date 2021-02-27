Dancing On Ice stars 'will get paid in full after series being cut short'

The stars of Dancing On Ice will get paid in full despite the show being cut short, it's been reported.

ITV announced this week that it was bringing forward the final of the show by a week.

The series will now conclude on 14 March after the exits of five couples as the result of injury or on medical grounds.

ITV said: "ITV have taken the decision to move the final of Dancing on Ice forward by one week. The competition’s final will now take place on Sunday 14th March.

"Our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

"Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is our top priority and we look forward to the rest of the series, on air from this Sunday at 6pm.”

The Sun reports that the show's stars will be paid in full for their time following the move.

An insider told the newspaper: "The decision to cut Dancing On Ice short doesn’t mean any of the stars or professionals will miss out on their pay.

“Each will receive the full series pay and no-one on the show will be penalised because it’s going to be a shorter run.”

Those currently left on the line up are Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan, Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield, Faye Brookes & Matt Evers, Sonny Jay & Angela Egan and Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday night at 6PM on ITV.

This weekend will see a Movies themed special.

Films getting the DOI treatment include Jurassic Park, Saturday Night Fever, Pretty Woman and Billy Elliot.

One more couple be sent home in the skate off after the judges mark the latest routines and viewers voted for their favourite.

