The Dancing On Ice 2021 final has been brought forward by a week, ITV has announced.

It follows five couples being forced to withdraw from the show, leaving last weekend's episode cancelled.

In a statement today, ITV revealed that the Dancing On Ice final will be on March 14, a week earlier than planned.

They said: "ITV have taken the decision to move the final of Dancing on Ice forward by one week. The competition’s final will now take place on Sunday 14th March.

"Our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

"Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is our top priority and we look forward to the rest of the series, on air from this Sunday at 6pm.”

Dancing On Ice will (hopefully) be back this Sunday night with its sixth week of performances.

Those currently left on the line up are Capital radio DJ Sonny Jay and Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson.

Completing the cast are TV personality Rebekah Vardy, Corrie's Faye Brookes and musician Lady Leshurr.

Celebs eliminated so far are Olympian Amy Tinkler, TV presenter Matt Richardson, singer & presenter Myleene Klass and skier Graham Bell.

Earlier this week Neighbours legend Jason Donovan became the latest celeb to drop out of the show, quitting on doctor's orders due to back pain.

He and pro partner Alexandra Schauman were the fifth pair to withdraw from the show.

Soap star Joe-Warren Plant, reality star Billie Shepherd, actor & comic Rufus Hound and actress Denise van Outen have all also had to step down due to injury or on medical grounds.

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday nights on ITV.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are joined by Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman who are back on the judges' panel.

Catch up on Dancing On Ice online with the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV

