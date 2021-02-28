Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2021 in tonight's results - who was voted off?

The weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the fifth time this year.

After Amy Tinkler became the fourth celeb to leave last weekend, and Jason Donovan was forced to withdraw, just five contestants were left on the series.

Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2021 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was media personality Rebekah Vardy who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2021 tonight (February 28) after the skate off against musician Lady Leshurr.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

Ashley, Chris and head judge Jayne all saved Lady Leshurr, leaving Rebekah to go home. John voted to save Rebekah.

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up going into the weekend were athlete Colin Jackson, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, actress Faye Brookes, Capital radio DJ Sonny Jay and rapper & singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr.

At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

This week that was Lady Leshurr & her pro skater partner Brendyn Hatfield and Rebekah Vardy & her professional partner Andy Buchanan.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week, Jayne was head judge.

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next week is the semi-final with the top four couples each performing twice, including one routine featuring a prop.