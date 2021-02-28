Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard! Week 6 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2021 results from the scoreboard of Week 6.

After a week's break, this weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the fifth time.

Advertisements

After Amy Tinkler became the latest celeb to leave in the last show, and injury forced Jason Donovan to quit, five contestants were left on the series.

Those making up this weekend's cast were Ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes, Capital radio DJ Sonny Jay, athlete Colin Jackson, musician Lady Leshurr and media personality Rebekah Vardy.

This weekend was a Movies themed special with each celebrity and their pro skater partners performing a routine inspired by a classic film.

At the end of each routine the judges - Torvill, Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield and Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan.

The judging panel then chose who to save and who to send home and it was Rebekah who left Dancing On Ice this weekend.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Jayne is in the role of head judge.

Advertisements

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from February 28 below...

Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 6

Celebrity Music Scores Ashley John Jayne Chris Total Sonny Jay Town Called Malice from Billy Elliot 9.5 9 9.5 9.5 37.5 Colin Jackson You Should Be Dancing from Saturday Night Fever 9 9.5 9.5 9.5 37.5 Faye Brookes Oh, Pretty Woman from Pretty Woman 8.5 8.5 9 8.5 34.5 Rebekah Vardy Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany's 8.5 9 8 8.5 34.0 Lady Leshurr Jurassic Park Theme from Jurassic Park 8 8.5 8.5 8.5 33.5

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights at 6PM on ITV.

More on: Dancing On Ice 2021