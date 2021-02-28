Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw five couples performing live together for the latest time this year in a Movies themed special.

The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini

Song: You Should Be Dancing from Saturday Night Fever

Judges' marks: 9, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5

Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan

Song: Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany's

Judges' marks: 8.5, 9, 8, 8.5

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan

Song: Town Called Malice from Billy Elliot

Judges' marks: 9.5, 9, 9.5, 9.5

Faye Brookes & Matt Evers

Song: Oh, Pretty Woman from Pretty Woman

Judges' marks: 8.5, 8.5, 9, 8.5

Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield

Song: Jurassic Park Theme from Jurassic Park

Judges' marks: 8, 8.5, 8.5, 8.5

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Lady Leshurr & Brendyn and Rebekah & Andy who went forward to skate off.

After the pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Rebekah became the fifth celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday will see all four remaining celebs return to the rink once more in the semi-final.

