Here are this week's Dancing On Ice 2021 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

After a week's break, Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this weekend, as the remaining celebs return to the rink.

This week will be a Movies special with each routine themed on a classic film.

Ice dancing superstars Torvill and Dean join John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo on the panel with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Dancing On Ice line up

The last show saw Amy Tinkler become the latest celeb to be eliminated.

Meanwhile on Friday, ITV announced that Jason Donovan would not be returning to the show after being ruled out on medical grounds. He said: "I'm devastated that due to this ongoing back issue and on advice of the medical team on the show that I can't continue in the competition and I have to withdraw. It's a nightmare and I'm completely gutted."

Joining them are TV personality Rebekah Vardy, rapper Lady Leshurr and radio DJ Sonny Jay.

Sunday evening they'll be performing a brand new routine together with their professional partners with each couple given a specific movie to theme their dances around.

Dancing On Ice 2021 movie week songs

Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield

Jurassic Park Theme from Jurassic Park

Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan

Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany's

Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini

You Should Be Dancing from Saturday Night Fever

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan

Town Called Malice from Billy Elliot

Faye Brookes & Matt Evers*

Oh, Pretty Woman from Pretty Woman

* Due to injury, Matt will replace Hamish Gaman as Faye's professional partner.

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They'll face the fifth skate off of the series live. Amy Tinkler, Matt Richardson, Graham Bell and Myleene Klass have all been eliminated so far.

Both couples will skate again again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.

As well as all that there will be a spectacular group performance to open the show.

Dancing On Ice 2021 airs Sunday on ITV from 6PM.

