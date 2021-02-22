Billie Shepherd "gutted" after being forced to quit Dancing On Ice

Billie Shepherd has opened up about her forced exit from Dancing On Ice.

The reality star had to withdraw from the competition after a fall during training earlier this month.

This week saw Billie appear on Loose Women to talk about her time on the ice - and a possible return next year.

Appearing via video link, Billie was full of praise for her time on the show and in particular her professional partner Mark Hanretty.

She shared: "It was the best experience, I don't regret anything, I met some lovely people and Mark especially, I've made such an amazing friend in Mark.

"So, I feel really lucky and grateful for the experience, I'm just so, so gutted how it ended.

Billie was then asked if she would return to the show next year if the option was open to her.

She replied: "I don't know, it would definitely be something I'd consider but I'm not sure.

"It's one of those things isn't it, when people say 'you've already done the training,' - I'm just so gutted how it ended."

Billie was ruled out of DOI by the show's medical team after a fall in rehearsals for what would've been her second performance.

A spokesperson for ITV said at the time: "During rehearsals for this week’s show, Billie Shepherd has had a fall.

“Taking the expert advice of the Dancing on Ice medical team, she sadly cannot perform this weekend and will therefore now withdraw from the competition.

“We wish Billie well as she now takes the time to recover.”

Billie is one of five celebs who has been forced out of this year's show.

Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Rufus Hound and most recently Jason Donovan have all also had to withdraw as a result of injury or medical grounds.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are joined by Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman and Torvill and Dean who return to the judging panel.

You can watch Dancing On Ice online now with the ITV Hub.

