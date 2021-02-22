Jason Donovan has been forced to quit Dancing On Ice 2021.

The actor and singer will not return to the line up when the latest live show airs this Sunday night.

Jason Donovan made the announcement via a video message on his Facebook page that he has sadly had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice on medical grounds.

He said: "I'm devastated that due to this ongoing back issue and on advice of the medical team on the show that I can't continue in the competition and I have to withdraw. It's a nightmare and I'm completely gutted."

Jason went on to thank the team at Dancing On Ice and his professional partner Alexandra Schauman.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "Jason Donovan has brought us so much joy with his performances on Dancing On Ice – from Priscilla through to the tango.

"Our thanks go to Jason and his partner Alex for being so wonderful and committed to the series. We’re sorry to see them leave and we wish Jason a speedy recovery."

Jason missed the latest live show due to back pain and had been resting throughout the week.

However Jason has taken the expert advice of the show’s medical team to withdraw at this time.

Dancing On Ice returns this Sunday, 28 February at 6PM as the competition continues with - Rebekah Vardy, Lady Leshurr, Colin Jackson CBE, Sonny Jay and Faye Brookes along with their professional skating partners.

In a first for the ITV series, the latest live show (21 February) of Dancing On Ice was postponed.

ITV took the decision to pause production in order to "take a week’s break" amid the ongoing pandemic.

In place of Dancing On Ice's originally planned live show, Sunday evening a pre-recorded special entitled Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice was shown on ITV.

Jason is the latest celeb forced out of this year's series.

So far actor Joe-Warren Plant, actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen, TV personality Billie Shepherd and actor and comedian Rufus Hound have all also been forced to withdraw due to either injury or on medical grounds.

Meanwhile celebs voted off have been musician and presenter Myleene Klass, Olympic skier Graham Bell, gymnast Amy Tinkler and TV presenter Matt Richardson.

Catch up on Dancing On Ice online with the ITV website.