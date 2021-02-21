Why is Dancing On Ice 2021 not on TV tonight and when is it back?

This evening's live Dancing On Ice 2021 show has been cancelled - here's why and when the next episode is on TV.

In a first for the ITV series, the latest episode (21 February) of Dancing On Ice has been postponed.

ITV said it had taken the decision to pause production in order to "take a week’s break" amid the ongoing pandemic.

An ITV spokesperson explained: "ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February.

"Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

"The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.

"Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February."

In place of Dancing On Ice's originally planned live show, this evening a pre-recorded special entitled Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice will be shown on ITV.

The one-off show will celebrate the most memorable moments in Dancing On Ice’s history.

Those currently on the Dancing On Ice 2021 line up are Olympian Colin Jackson, actor and singer Jason Donovan and rapper Lady Leshurr.

They're joined by Capital FM's Sonny Jay, TV personality Rebekah Vardy and actress Faye Brookes.

Celebs eliminated so far have been musician and presenter Myleene Klass, Olympic skier Graham Bell, gymnast Amy Tinkler and TV presenter Matt Richardson.

Meanwhile actor Joe-Warren Plant, actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen, TV personality Billie Shepherd and actor and comedian Rufus Hound were forced to withdraw due to either injury or on medical grounds.

Meanwhile Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are joined by Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo who return to behind the judges' desk.

Catch up on Dancing On Ice online with the ITV Hub.

