Faye Brookes speaks out after Hamish Gaman leaves Dancing On Ice

Faye Brookes has spoken out after her Dancing On Ice pro partner was forced to quit.

Dancing On Ice professional Hamish Gaman was forced to withdraw from the competition due to an injury this week.

He will be replaced by Matt Evers, who was originally partnered with Denise Van Outen who also had to quit due to injury.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Faye said: "It’s not the end of my journey it’s just a change of direction...

"I had the honour of being taught how to skate by the one and only @hamishgaman and with all the skills & knowledge that he so kindly gave to me I now get to begin a whole new chapter with @themattevers

"Who’s Ready?"

Professional skater Hamish injured his hand ahead of last week's live show.

While he performed in the episode, he has now been ruled out of the competition by doctors.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "Sadly we can confirm that Hamish Gaman, who has been partnered with Faye Brookes, has had to withdraw from the competition.

"We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best as he takes some time out to allow his injury to fully heal."

Meanwhile ITV has announced that the latest live show of Dancing On Ice will not air this weekend as planned.

The show will 'take a break' while a pre-recorded special entitled Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice will be shown on ITV at 6PM this Sunday.

The one-off show will celebrate the most memorable moments in Dancing On Ice’s history.

An ITV spokesperson explained: "ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February.

"Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

"The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.

"Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February."

Picture: ITV