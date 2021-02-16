Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer 'may return to Dancing On Ice'

Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer could return to Dancing On Ice, it's been claimed.

The pair were forced to quit the competition last week after both tested positive for Covid.

However following the news that this weekend's latest live show will be postponed, the duo could return.

The Sun reports that Joe-Warren and Vanessa maybe able to continue in the competition if they test negative ahead of the next live show on 28 February.

Per the Dancing On Ice rules, they would've only missed the one public vote and so could skate on.

ITV has yet to make an official announcement about the line up, which yesterday saw another star leave.

Pro skater Hamish Gaman revealed he has been forced to withdraw due to a hand injury.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "Sadly we can confirm that Hamish Gaman, who has been partnered with Faye Brookes, has had to withdraw from the competition.

"We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best as he takes some time out to allow his injury to fully heal."

His celebrity partner Faye Brookes will continue in the competition and Matt Evers will now become her pro-skater partner.

It's the latest in a string of unplanned exits for the show.

Last week saw Rufus Hound step down after also testing positive for Coronavirus while Billie Shepherd had to quit due to injury.

Their unexpected exits followed Denise Van Outen leaving due to a shoulder injury.

ITV announced on Monday that the latest episode of Dancing On Ice this Sunday would be a pre-recorded special.

They explained: "ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February. Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

"The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.

"Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February."

Dancing On Ice 2021 airs Sunday nights at 6PM on ITV.

Picture: ITV