Amy Tinkler speaks out after her exit from Dancing On Ice

Amy Tinkler has spoken out after her exit from Dancing On Ice.

The Olympian left Dancing On Ice on Sunday night in the fourth elimination of the series.

Advertisements

Amy and pro partner Joe Johnson were in the latest skate off against rapper Lady Leshurr after the couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again, unanimously voting to keep Lady Leshurr.

It was a short stay in the competition for Matt who had only just joined the show as a replacement for injured Denise Van Outen.

Following her exit, Amy took to social media to tell her followers: "I don’t even know where to start🥺 I just want to say thank you to everyone that has voted for us and supported us throughout our journey on this show!

"I am so so sad that our time performing has come to an end.

"I have met some of the most amazing, caring people who will be friends for life, and for that I am so grateful! ❤️"

She went on to praise her professional partner Joe: "@joejohnsonice you have been the best partner I could have ever wished for! I am going to miss being at the rink everyday with you🥺 I can’t thank you enough for everything you have done for me the past few months and I am so lucky to have made such an amazing friend. Love you so much❤️"

Following Amy's exit, those left on the Dancing On Ice line up alongside Lady Leshurr are Corrie's Faye Brookes, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, DJ Sonny Jay, actor and singer Jason Donovan.

Advertisements

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV with the next episode scheduled for Sunday, 28 February.

Picture: ITV