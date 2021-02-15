ITV has postponed the latest episode of Dancing On Ice 2021.

There will be no live show this weekend (21 February) with a pre-recorded special instead airing in its place.

Advertisements

Dancing On Ice is currently scheduled to resume on Sunday, 28 February.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February.

"Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

"The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.

"Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February."

In place of Dancing On Ice this weekend a special entitled Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice will be shown on ITV at 6pm on Sunday.

The one-off show will celebrate the most memorable moments in Dancing On Ice’s history.

Advertisements

The news follows this year's series losing four of its celebrity couples as a result of injury or illness.

Denise Van Outen was forced to quit after injuring her shoulder while Rufus Hound had to withdraw due to a positive Covid test.

Billie Shepherd was then ruled out of the competition following an injury before Joe-Warren Plant had to leave last week after both he and pro partner Vanessa Bauer both tested positive for Covid.

The latest episode also saw Jason Donovan not perform after being told to rest for a week by doctors because of back pain.

Two reserve skaters - Olympian Amy Tinkler and TV host Matt Richardson - were added to the line up, although both have since been eliminated.

Alongside Jason those currently left on the line up are radio DJ Sonny Jay and rapper Lady Leshurr, Ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes, athlete Colin Jackson and TV personality Rebekah Vardy.

Other celebrities this year were singer Myleene Klass (eliminated week two) and skier Graham Bell (eliminated week three).

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are joined by John Barrowman, Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo who once again make up the judging panel.

Advertisements

You can catch up on Dancing On Ice now with the ITV website.

Picture: ITV

More on: Dancing On Ice 2021