Jason Donovan to miss tonight's Dancing On Ice live show

Jason Donovan has been ruled out of tonight's Dancing On Ice live show.

The actor and singer will not take part in the latest episode on medical grounds.

Jason will not be competing on this evening’s Valentine's themed show as he has back pain and has been advised to rest.

He will be taking a break tonight but plans to return next week once recovered.

Jason Donovan said: “I’ve had back pain the past couple of days and I’m under doctor’s orders to take it easy and sit this week out.

"I’m resting up, I’ll be watching from home and cheering everyone on and I look forward to returning next week."

Jason's exit follows a fourth celebrity couple quitting the show completely ahead of tonight's episode.

This week ITV confirmed that Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer had been forced to withdraw having both tested positive for Covid.

Joe-Warren Plant said today: "I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice and I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance.

"Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although its been cut short, I've thoroughly enjoyed this experience.

"Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members, they have been hugely supportive and I wish them all the very best.”

Joe-Warren was the latest celeb forced to leave the competition after Rufus Hound also tested positive for Covid while injury forced both Billie Shepherd and Denise Van Outen to step down.

Those left on the line now include TV personality Rebekah Vardy, Capital FM's Sonny Jay and rapper & singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr.

They're joined by Neighbours legend Jason Donovan, Olympian Amy Tinkler, Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson and actress Faye Brookes.

Dancing On Ice airs live tonight at 6PM on ITV.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are joined by Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman and Torvill and Dean who once again take up a seat behind the judges' desk.

You can watch Dancing On Ice online now via the ITV website.

Picture: ITV