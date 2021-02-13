Dancing On Ice sees ANOTHER celebrity leave ahead of latest live show

The Dancing On Ice line up has taken a further knock with another celebrity pair forced out.

Four stars have now had to step down from this year's show - but bosses are determined to make the show work.

This week ITV confirmed that Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer had been forced to quit having both tested positive for Covid.

The pair won't be replaced after both reserves - Olympian Amy Tinkler and TV presenter Matt Richardson - were previously brought in to cover for further dropped skaters.

Denise Van Outen was first to quit as a result of the to an injury, seeing her and pro partner Matt Evers forced out of the competition following the first live show.

Rufus Hound then had to leave after also getting Covid while last week Billie Shepherd had to quit the competition after a fall in training.

Sources on set have insisted the show will continue with seven celebs battling it out over the remaining six weeks.

“Everyone is tested all the time so it's just a case of sticking to the rules and making it through to the final week," an insider told The Sun newspaper of Joe-Warren's recent exit.

They added: “Morale is high backstage and everyone wants to make the show work.”

Following his exit, Joe-Warren said: "I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice and I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance.

"Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although its been cut short, I've thoroughly enjoyed this experience. Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members, they have been hugely supportive and I wish them all the very best.”

His pro skating partner Vanessa added: "Joe-Warren has been growing every week into such a talented skater and I'm so sad we won't be able to show more of the great routines we had planned. I am beyond proud and devastated, as we had so much more to show, he was the hardest working partner I’ve ever had."

Those now left skating on the line up for Dancing On Ice 2021 are TV personality Rebekah Vardy, Capital radio DJ Sonny Jay and Corrie's Faye Brookes.

Joining them are Olympian Amy Tinkler Neighbours legend Jason Donovan, Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson and musician Lady Leshurr.

Dancing On Ice continues Sundays at 6PM on ITV.

Picture: ITV