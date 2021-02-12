Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer forced to quit Dancing On Ice

Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice.

The pair have been forced to quit the competition after both tested positive for Covid.

Joe-Warren Plant said today (12 February): “Having tested positive for Covid this now means the end of the competition for Vanessa and I.

"I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice and I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance.

"Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although its been cut short, I've thoroughly enjoyed this experience.

"Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members, they have been hugely supportive and I wish them all the very best.”

Vanessa Bauer added: "Unfortunately, we have received positive test results for Covid which means we cannot continue to compete this year.

"Joe-Warren has been growing every week into such a talented skater and I'm so sad we won't be able to show more of the great routines we had planned.

"I am beyond proud and devastated, as we had so much more to show, he was the hardest working partner I’ve ever had."

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed: "We can confirm that following positive Covid tests, Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have had to withdraw from this year's competition.

"They've been wonderful on the show this year and we thank them for all their dedication and beautiful performances."

The pair are the latest to be forced out of this year's competition.

Last week saw Rufus Hound step down after also testing positive for Coronavirus while Billie Shepherd had to quit due to injury.

Their unexpected exits followed Denise Van Outen leaving due to a shoulder injury.

Replacements Olympian Amy Tinkler and TV presenter Matt Richardson were brought in to join the line up - although Matt was eliminated last weekend.

With no more reserve skaters, Joe-Warren and Vanessa won't be replaced.

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday night on ITV.

