Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.
This Sunday night saw six couples performing live together for the latest time this year.
Ahead of the episode it was revealed that Joe-Warren Plant had left the competition while Jason Donovan would not be skating this week.
The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.
Sonny Jay & Angela Egan
Song: Wellerman Sea Shanty - Nathan Evans (220 KID x Billen Ted Remix)
Judges' marks: 8.5, 8.5, 9, 9
Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield
Song: Maneater - Nelly Furtado
Judges' marks: 7.5, 7.5, 7.5, 8
Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman
Song: Marry You - Bruno Mars
Judges' marks: 7.5, 7.5, 8.5, 8.5
Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan
Song: I'll Be There For You - The Rembrandts
Judges' marks: 7.5, 8, 8.5, 8.5
Amy Tinkler & Joe Johnson
Song: Bang Bang - Will.i.am
Judges' marks: 7.5, 7, 7, 7.5
Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini
Song: With or Without You - 2Cellos/U2
Judges' marks: 8, 8.5, 8, 8
After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.
The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Lady Leshurr & Brendyn and Amy & Joe who went forward to skate off.
After pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Amy became the fourth celeb to leave the competition this year.
Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.
Next Sunday will see all remaining celebs return to the rink once more for a Movies themed special.